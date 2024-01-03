Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home near Shannon and Cinnamon on Monday, Jan. 1.

The PCSD said the deputy was on his way to a call when the accident happened.

It was at least the second crash involving a PCSD vehicle in less than a month.

On Dec. 21, a PCSD vehicle was involved in an accident near West Ajo Way and South Sandario Road.

