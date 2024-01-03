Police in standoff with possibly armed man on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police are dealing with a standoff with a possibly armed man on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it is happening at a home near South Kino Parkway and East Silverlake Road.

Officers were called to the home, in the 1900 block of South Norris Avenue, for reports of a domestic violence incident around 4 p.m.

The TPD said a woman was inside the home with the man, but she was able to leave.

As of 6 p.m., officers were talking with the man to try to get him to come out.

