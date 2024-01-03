Trooper seriously hurt after crash on I-10 in Phoenix; freeway partially closed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is in the hospital after a crash on a Phoenix freeway on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue. DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said the crash involved a driver in a sedan but didn’t say what led up to the crash. “The trooper did not lose consciousness. He was able to put out the radio traffic himself,” Andrews said. The unidentified trooper was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he’s in critical but stable condition. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash caused part of the I-10 westbound to close during rush hour, and traffic got backed up to the Deck Park Tunnel. As of 7:30 p.m., multiple lanes are still closed. Andrews said it’ll be a few more hours before it reopens. The eastbound side isn’t affected.

Andrews didn’t say if the trooper was patrolling or going to a call. “He was in an on-duty status but I don’t know physically what he was doing at that time,” Andrews said.

