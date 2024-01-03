Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Trooper seriously hurt after crash on I-10 in Phoenix; freeway partially closed

A DPS trooper is in critical but stable condition after being involved in a crash while on his motorcycle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is in the hospital after a crash on a Phoenix freeway on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue. DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said the crash involved a driver in a sedan but didn’t say what led up to the crash. “The trooper did not lose consciousness. He was able to put out the radio traffic himself,” Andrews said. The unidentified trooper was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he’s in critical but stable condition. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash caused part of the I-10 westbound to close during rush hour, and traffic got backed up to the Deck Park Tunnel. As of 7:30 p.m., multiple lanes are still closed. Andrews said it’ll be a few more hours before it reopens. The eastbound side isn’t affected.

Andrews didn’t say if the trooper was patrolling or going to a call. “He was in an on-duty status but I don’t know physically what he was doing at that time,” Andrews said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
NEW INFORMATION: Motorcycle driver dies following Tucson crash

Latest News

Officers were called to a home, located in the 1900 block of South Norris Avenue, for reports...
Man taken into custody following standoff on Tucson’s south side
A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Tucson’s south side on...
WATCH: Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Lukeville Port of Entry set to reopen on Thursday