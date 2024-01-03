Tucson neighborhoods seek nonprofit status solutions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson neighborhoods are getting ideas on how they can help themselves, and a big step for some is becoming a nonprofit.

The status can help with funding smaller projects through donations and fundraising.

The president of the Palo Verde Neighborhood Association president said the association has IRS approval and filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission. More residents are asking the city how they can engage in solutions for the places they live.

“I really like the community. We’re happy here,” said Elly DeMontigny, as she walked her dog, Tonka, along Willard Street in the Palo Verde Neighborhood near Speedway and Country Club.

Now that its neighborhood association is a 501(c)3, it can pursue more opportunities for grants and business donations for solutions such as traffic calming features or park improvements.

“They need a mission, which most neighborhood associations incorporate into their bylaws. There’s usually some statement of what it is, why they are forming and so, they’re well-set for becoming 501(c)3s,” explained Rebecca Ruopp, neighborhood engagement specialist for the City of Tucson.

Ruopp helped coordinate the information session for neighborhood associations by SCORE and the Center for Healthy Nonprofits.

“We don’t, you know, sort of oversee that process. It is up to the neighborhood association. But providing the information is something that we felt we could do,” Ruopp said.

Those who conducted the information session said that before attempting to become a nonprofit, there are questions organizations should ask themselves. Serving a charitable class and whether the irs will consider them a charitable program might be the biggest questions. But Palo Verde passed those challenges so that its residents can seek more solutions for themselves.

“It’s a smaller scale to which people can relate and then that contributes to the larger community,” Ruopp said.

“I think that it sounds great. I think that giving communities their own autonomy to be able to improve things without having to go through a pretty stereotypically slow government system is awesome,” DeMontigny said.

An important distinction to make is neighborhood associations are not homeowner’s associations. Neighborhood associations are voluntary. To see more if your neighborhood should make the nonprofit move, here is the city of Tucson’s neighborhood resources page: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Planning-Development-Services/Neighborhood-Resources

