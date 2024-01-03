Advertise
Tucson Police arrest shooting suspect

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Homicide Detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting from June 2023 that happened near N. 14th Avenue and W. Speedway Blvd.

According to TPD, in the months following the homicide, detectives were able to conduct several follow-up interviews and examine forensic evidence from the scene. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jose Ruben Jaramillo.

On December 15, 2023, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jaramillo for one count of 1st-degree murder. Detectives relayed the warrant information to officers from Operations Division West/Community Response Team (ODW/CRT), who began search efforts for Jaramillo.

On January 1, 2023, ODW/CRT, in collaboration with TPD K9, located the suspect near N. Oracle Road and W. Grant Rd.

Police were able to take Jaramillo into custody. Detectives contacted Jaramillo and he was ultimately booked into Pima County Jail for his warrant.

Authorities said he is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

