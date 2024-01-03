Advertise
WATCH: Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing

A Clark County District Court judge and a marshal were both injured Wednesday afternoon when a defendant leaped over the bench and attacked the judge.
By Lisa Sturgis and FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County District Court judge and a marshal were both injured Wednesday afternoon when a defendant leaped over the bench and attacked the judge.

The Clark County District Court Public Information Officer tells FOX5 the stunning incident was captured on the courtroom cameras.

We’re told it happened as Judge Mary Kay Holthus sentenced Deobra Redden on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

In the video, Redden’s attorney asks for probation for his client, but Judge Holthus responds “I think it’s time he got a taste of something else.”

At that point, the video shows the defendant leaping over the bench, arms and legs wide, landing on top of the judge and toppling her chair. She did get hurt but did not go to the hospital. A marshal was injured and is hospitalized in stable condition.

In a statement, Court PIO Mary Ann Price writes:

Redden is facing a new round of charges following the attack.

  • One count of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm
  • Two counts of battery on a protected person
  • One additional count of Battery

The suspect is due back in court on the new battery charges Thursday.

This is a developing story.

