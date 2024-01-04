Are Dry January health benefits worth the hype?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Around 40% of American adults say they’re going to try “Dry January” this year, according to a CivicScience Survey.

If you’re one of them, will you really feel a difference going a month without alcohol?

We looked into the measurable effects of not drinking for a month.

According to the University of Sussex, 58% of Dry January participants lost weight. 54% saw skin improvements. 67% reported having more energy, and 71% slept better.

Those are the benefits just within one month. Since most people who try Dry January continue to drink less alcohol throughout the year, there are longer-term health improvements like a lower risk of cancer, heart and liver disease, high blood pressure, miscarriage, depression, anxiety, stroke, and a weakened immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The creator of an app that helps people quit alcohol said, the mental health benefits are also lasting.

“You also tend to make better choices in general regarding your health,” said Vedant Pradeep, CEO of Reframe. “Mood stability, financial savings, better relationships with the people around them. If you do it right, you tend to replace alcohol with a healthier coping strategy. Because at the end of the day, alcohol is possibly one of the worst ways to cope with something bad. You’re stressed, you grab a drink. You’re nervous, you grab a drink.”

Your wallet likely will feel lighter, too. 90% of survey participants said they saved money participating in Dry January.

