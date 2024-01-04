Advertise
Body-camera footage shows moments before and after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

New police body camera video shows the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting in...
By Holly Bock
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family obtained more than 30 minutes worth of new body camera footage showing the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting on December 16th. Phoenix Police say the suspect, who was shot and later died, had allegedly just stabbed someone with a metal rod.

More than the video itself, it’s what the man is yelling at police that stands out in this case. You can hear Alton Tungovia calling on officers to kill him as he leads them on a foot chase while carrying a metal object in broad daylight.

“Why did you kill me? Let me die” is what you can hear Tungovia saying in the police body cam footage after he was shot. The 37-year-old first took police on a foot chase in the areas near 50th Street and McDowell after they got multiple calls about a man who had allegedly stabbed someone.

“Hands up. Hands up. Get your hands up,” police yell. They give commands multiple times before using pepper balls, but he keeps walking and then yells back toward the officers.

“Put a real round in my a**,” he said. “Put a real round in my a**.”

An officer who we are told has been with the department for six years then fires his weapon.

Officers initially thought he was carrying a knife. Police say they later determined he was holding a metal object.

Tungovia was taken to the hospital but later died. We previously spoke with a former Arizona police chief who says when using lethal force, it could be because an officer believes they are in danger. He says ‘suicide by cop’ could also be investigated in this case since he yelled at officers to shoot him. Valley attorney Benjamin Taylor feels more could have been done before the trigger was pulled. “Was there anything else that could’ve been done to be able to de-escalate the situation or be able to tase him more or shoot more pepper spray guns at him so that way eventually he will fall down without having to use lethal deadly force? So that way the man would still be alive today,” he said.

Taylor says it will be up to the county attorney to charge the officer with a crime or not. It would be a different process if the family takes legal action. “If this case were to go into a civil case, then it would be up to a judge or jury to decide whether or not the officers use of their weapon was justified.”

The Phoenix police officer is on leave, which is standard protocol.

