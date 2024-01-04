Border agents and advocates say it’s time for immigration reform

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The border reform debate comes up every election cycle. And agents and advocates say they’re frustrated nothing’s changed in more than 30 years. We are seeing the same number of limited immigration visas from the ‘60s, President Reagan issued blanket amnesty for nearly 3 million people in 1986 which was supposed to give us a clean slate, but smugglers are exploiting the system, bringing- in record numbers, and people working the frontlines say it’s time for a policy change.

“When Rocky Point access got shut down, it made a big difference to people. But we’ve been screaming this for years. And what why did it take that to finally rattle some cages?” said retired Yuma Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem. While the Biden administration says they’re reopening the ports now because the Mexican government’s cracking down on their side to slow the surge Clem isn’t convinced. “If you’re such a good neighbor, why are you allowing 2.4 million people to come through your country and enter the United States illegally?” Clem said. He says border patrol needs people, and not just overtime. They need better infrastructure and tools to stop illegal crossings, more judges to process the growing backlog of cases and policy reform. " 90 plus percent of them are just looking for jobs. And that’s not an asylum claim,” Clem said.

Eric Ruark tracks immigration numbers and the recent surge as the research director for Numbers USA, lobbying to limit immigration.

“If they know there’s not going to be released into the United States, there’s a lot less likely of a chance that they’re going to come to the border in the first place,” Ruark said.

He says the record numbers we’re seeing for illegal immigration just aren’t sustainable.

“The Biden administration is asking for more money to basically to continue the status quo,”Ruark said. While President Biden is asking for more agents & judges, Ruark says he has the power right now to reinstate the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy because, intentional or not, we are facilitating the smuggling cartels with our current catch & release.

“In a lot of cases, our own government is completing that smuggling or trafficking process for the cartels. They’re not even trying to sneak them in. In many cases, they’re turning them over to Border Patrol, who will processing them and then sending them on to where they want to go,” Ruark said.

“American taxpayers are paying for this in triplicate. They’re paying for the enforcement, they’re paying for the nonprofits, and then they’re paying for the sanctuary cities,” Clem said. He says it’s time to look at the numbers and take action.

It will all come to a head with the budget battle on the hill in the coming weeks. Will the White House risk another government shutdown to keep an open border? House republicans say they will not pass a budget without immigration reform.

