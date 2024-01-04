Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Freeze Warning Friday and Saturday mornings

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:19 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A line of rain and mountain snow moved through southern Arizona Wednesday night, clearing to the east very early Thursday morning. Some wrap-around moisture is possible throughout the day, but coverage of showers will remain very spotty. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs running around 10° below normal.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of Pima and Pinal Counties 3 AM to 9 AM both Friday and Saturday mornings. Tucson is still waiting for its first official freeze at the airport this season! Skies stay dry Friday and Saturday before our next weather system dives into the state Sunday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Widespread PM and overnight rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds with a high near 50°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week
