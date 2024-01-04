Fitness among top New Year’s resolutions, local gym already seeing increase in sign-ups

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The new year brings in new routines.

On top of keeping better track of finances and improving mental health, one resolution that is at the top of the list for 2024 is improving physical health.

According to a Forbes Health survey, 48 percent of people made fitness their number one priority.

One way to work on fitness is to get a membership at a gym. World Gym of Tucson has already gotten quite a few.

“We’ve had about 25 so far in the first three days of January,” said general manager, Nathan Germano.

It’s still early in the month, but employees at World Gym said they expect signups to increase throughout the end of January into February.

Many signups, though, took place ahead of the new year.

“We’ve been seeing a good increase in signups just starting in December,” said Mark Romero, the assistant manager at World Gym. “We had 190 and we’re still going strong right now.”

Even though a lot of people start working on their New Year’s resolutions, only about 6 percent of them stick with it throughout the rest of the year.

So, what are the best tips to stick to a new routine?

“I do it to be better,” said Marcus Adams. “I want to do it to look good, be healthy, I want to be healthy for my daughter. So all those factors play into it, so when I hear that alarm go off, I know that I got to get up, get going, and be consistent.”

Whether it’s going to the gym or starting a new hobby, pushing yourself to do a little bit, even if you don’t want to, is key.

“Do it tired, do it exhausted, you just got to show up until it becomes routine,” Brianna Contreras said.

Many gym-goers shared their best tips for sticking to a new routine:

Focus on why you want to start a new routine.

Always try to be better than who you were yesterday.

Patience is key; you won’t see results overnight.

Showing up, even when you don’t want to, makes all the difference.

Balance – don’t overwork yourself. It’s better to go to the gym for three days a week over a longer period of time, as opposed to every day for a single month.

Try to discipline yourself as much as possible.

