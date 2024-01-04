Tucson man fined for starting Molino II Fire with illegal shotgun shells

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of starting the Molino II Fire last year while target shooting in the Coronado National Forest has been fined.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 64-year-old Michael J. Sobcynski was ordered to pay a $180,000 fine to the United States Forest Service.

Sobcynski, of Tucson, pleaded guilty to one count of using incendiary ammunition.

The cost to battle the blaze was more than $200,000.

The fire started Sunday, April 30, 2023, and resulted in the closure of the Catalina Highway in the Santa Catalina Ranger District, Coronado National Forest.

Surveillance video showed the individual shooting illegal shotgun rounds and the start of the wildfire.

