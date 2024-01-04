Phoenix-area residents petition to ban consumer fireworks in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of Valley residents are calling on state lawmakers to ban consumer fireworks in Arizona.

A petition started by Phoenix resident Rebecca Plantz, which currently has over 15,000 signatures, demands that local and state leaders change the laws surrounding fireworks in Arizona. “It can sound like a warzone when you’re in the middle of these neighborhoods and so many people are putting these fireworks out,” Plantz said.

Under the 2019 Senate Bill 1348, consumer fireworks usage is permitted 27 days of the year around the holidays of Cinco De Mayo, Independence Day, Christmas, and New Year’s. Fireworks permissible to use during these times are ground spinners, sparkling wheel devices and fountain-style fireworks, but any type of aerial fireworks are illegal.

However, managing illegal fireworks can be difficult because, in Arizona, police must witness the use of those fireworks to issue a citation. “The cities have a hard time enforcing it, and it goes on all night,” Plantz said.

Mesa resident Marilyn Crossby said these fireworks are not only challenging for her, but also for her horses. “They are at full speed, and they are crashing into metal. They’re breaking metal pipes. That’s a lot of force on flesh. I spend all week long in the evening till 2 o’clock in the morning in my barn,’ Crossby said.

Spooked horses from fireworks are something the Arizona Equine Rescue Organization (AREO) sees often. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of them run and try to jump over stalls, jump over walls. A lot of times the fireworks are during the nighttime so they can’t see very well and run into things and injure themselves,” said AREO member Aaron Ricks.

A Chandler man is highlighting the dangers of fireworks after he said fireworks started a massive fire in his backyard.

Other organizations like Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said this New Year’s, they’ve received an uptick in stray dogs who may have been spooked and escaped. So far, since Dec. 30, they’ve received nearly 180 strays.

Residents like Plantz hope that this petition will help encourage change. “I feel like we’re getting a critical mass of people. It has been so traumatizing to communities that we are at a point where people are starting to write legislatures. They’re writing to city council members, and that’s where this has to happen,” she said.

