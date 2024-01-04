Phoenix teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a teacher has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a news release, 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota now faces multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.
Detectives say that administrators at Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics Secondary School were alerted on Tuesday about “inappropriate conduct” involving a student and teacher. According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, detectives were tipped off after someone reached out to the principal saying their child’s friend, a 15-year-old girl, was having a relationship with Moncada-Cota. After speaking with the victim, detectives arrested Moncada-Cota later that day.
Court paperwork says Moncada-Cota exchanged love letters with the girl that were sexual in nature. The victim reportedly gifted Moncada-Cota a Christmas card and jewelry. Montada-Cota was also believed to have a sketchbook with drawings of the victim and her phone number written in the book listed. Several letters uncovered were written to “unspeakable love” and “teenage goddess.” After his arrest, Moncada-Cota reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl.
Additional details about Moncada-Cota weren’t immediately released, but he was listed as a Spanish teacher on the school’s website as of Thursday afternoon. He described himself as “a playwright, actor, and a stage director,” as well as a stand-up comedian who has hosted variety shows in downtown Phoenix.
Moncada-Cota now faces two counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
