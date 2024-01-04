Phoenix teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a teacher has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a news release, 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota now faces multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota is now facing multiple sex crime charges. (MCSO)

Detectives say that administrators at Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics Secondary School were alerted on Tuesday about “inappropriate conduct” involving a student and teacher. According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, detectives were tipped off after someone reached out to the principal saying their child’s friend, a 15-year-old girl, was having a relationship with Moncada-Cota. After speaking with the victim, detectives arrested Moncada-Cota later that day.

Court paperwork says Moncada-Cota exchanged love letters with the girl that were sexual in nature. The victim reportedly gifted Moncada-Cota a Christmas card and jewelry. Montada-Cota was also believed to have a sketchbook with drawings of the victim and her phone number written in the book listed. Several letters uncovered were written to “unspeakable love” and “teenage goddess.” After his arrest, Moncada-Cota reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl.

Additional details about Moncada-Cota weren’t immediately released, but he was listed as a Spanish teacher on the school’s website as of Thursday afternoon. He described himself as “a playwright, actor, and a stage director,” as well as a stand-up comedian who has hosted variety shows in downtown Phoenix.

Moncada-Cota now faces two counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

