Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Phoenix teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a teacher has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a news release, 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota now faces multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota is now facing multiple sex crime charges.
50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota is now facing multiple sex crime charges.(MCSO)

Detectives say that administrators at Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics Secondary School were alerted on Tuesday about “inappropriate conduct” involving a student and teacher. According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, detectives were tipped off after someone reached out to the principal saying their child’s friend, a 15-year-old girl, was having a relationship with Moncada-Cota. After speaking with the victim, detectives arrested Moncada-Cota later that day.

Court paperwork says Moncada-Cota exchanged love letters with the girl that were sexual in nature. The victim reportedly gifted Moncada-Cota a Christmas card and jewelry. Montada-Cota was also believed to have a sketchbook with drawings of the victim and her phone number written in the book listed. Several letters uncovered were written to “unspeakable love” and “teenage goddess.” After his arrest, Moncada-Cota reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl.

Additional details about Moncada-Cota weren’t immediately released, but he was listed as a Spanish teacher on the school’s website as of Thursday afternoon. He described himself as “a playwright, actor, and a stage director,” as well as a stand-up comedian who has hosted variety shows in downtown Phoenix.

Moncada-Cota now faces two counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
NEW INFORMATION: Motorcycle driver dies following Tucson crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Trump’s lawyers want special counsel Jack Smith held in contempt in 2020 election interference case
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
FILE - A person braces against the wind as a wintry mix of snow and rain falls in Boston,...
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas