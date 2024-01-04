Advertise
Police investigating shooting near Kolb, Escalante in Tucson

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Kolb and Escalante in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 4.
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Kolb and Escalante in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 4.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Kolb and Escalante in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 3700 block of South Bellingham Place around 3 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries and another person was detained.

