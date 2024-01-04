Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning in cold weather

Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Carbon Monoxide Alarm(Pixabay | MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As southern Arizona experiences some of the coldest temperatures this season so far, it’s important to protect yourself from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide, or CO, is found in fumes produced by sources such as furnaces, vehicles, stoves, lanterns and generators.

The carbon monoxide produced by these sources can become dangerous, and even deadly, if the levels build up too much in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 400 people die each year from CO poisoning, more than 100,000 visit the emergency room and more than 14,000 spend time in the hospital.

The CDC offers these tips to protect yourself and family:

  • Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
  • Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.
  • Leave your home immediately and call 911 if your CO detector ever sounds. Seek prompt medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

Go to the CDC website for more information about CO poisoning and how to install a CO detector.

