Protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning in cold weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As southern Arizona experiences some of the coldest temperatures this season so far, it’s important to protect yourself from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide, or CO, is found in fumes produced by sources such as furnaces, vehicles, stoves, lanterns and generators.

The carbon monoxide produced by these sources can become dangerous, and even deadly, if the levels build up too much in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 400 people die each year from CO poisoning, more than 100,000 visit the emergency room and more than 14,000 spend time in the hospital.

The CDC offers these tips to protect yourself and family:

Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.

Leave your home immediately and call 911 if your CO detector ever sounds. Seek prompt medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

Go to the CDC website for more information about CO poisoning and how to install a CO detector.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.