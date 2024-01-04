Advertise
Release of Starbucks’ limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The hottest gift so far of the new year appears to be an exclusive line of Stanley cups.

The limited-edition stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target stores and have sold out at several locations nationwide.

Multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product that is even selling out online.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 17 million times.

“Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one,” viewer EveCali Love commented.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday. They are being sold for $45, if shoppers can find one.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

