Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night, Jan. 4.

Officers from Operations Division West responded to Stone and Jacinto for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Tucson Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver did not remain at the scene. 

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and noted signs and symptoms of impairment in the driver.

A DUI investigation was completed and ultimately, the driver was placed under arrest, according to Tucson Police.

TPD identified the suspect as 39-year-old Juan Basurto-Gaspar. 

He has been charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, but details remain limited at this time.

