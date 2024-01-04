Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants

TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some TGI Friday’s customers were likely surprised this week when they learned their local restaurant permanently closed.

The chain says it shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States, but the company didn’t release a list of closed locations.

Local media reports indicate New Jersey was most impacted, with seven locations closed.

There were also six locations reportedly closed in Massachusetts and five in New York, as well as some in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Before the closures, TGI Friday’s had roughly 270 locations in the U.S.

The company said about 80% of total impacted employees were offered transfer opportunities.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
NEW INFORMATION: Motorcycle driver dies following Tucson crash

Latest News

FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and...
Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100
The moon is seen over the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug....
Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
LNL Anchor Nicole Neuman talks to attorney Morgan Leigh about the recently released Epstein...
LNL: Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Unsealed
Winter weather is to blame for the crashes and spinouts.
Winter weather forces temporary closure of major freeway in northern Arizona
Blue Ridge Beef is recalling more pet food, expanding on an earlier recall.
Pet food recall expanded over listeria, salmonella contamination