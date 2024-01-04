Winter weather forced closure of major freeway in northern Arizona

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Some drivers weren’t prepared for the winter weather and that forced the closure of a major freeway in northern Arizona on Wednesday night.

Interstate 40 was shut down eastbound near the US 93 junction at milepost 72 late Wednesday night but reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes were briefly closed outside of Williams because of crashes and slide-offs that are being blamed on the weather.

Before the storm hit, law enforcement and the National Weather Service stressed road safety. Speed is one of the biggest dangers. NWS suggested not to drive overnight or in the morning in northern Arizona if you can avoid it. If you do drive, check your tire pressure and tread as well as windshield wipers. For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

