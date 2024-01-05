Advertise
13 Cares For Health
74-year-old man with cane allegedly robs bank in Pensacola at knifepoint

He was arrested outside the bank on West Romana Street.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 74-year-old elderly man walking with a cane robbed Synovus Bank with a knife in Pensacola this morning, authorities said.

According to Pensacola police, they arrested 74-year-old Randall Digsby at around 9:50 a.m. just outside the bank on West Romana Street.

Digsby has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault and is being held with no bond at this time.

