Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is no stranger to Tucson.

Sandler has been spotted in the Old Pueblo plenty of times over the years, mostly at Firebirds Wood Fire Grill at La Encantada.

On Thursday, he was spotted playing three-on-three at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats game against Colorado.

Aidan Wohl , who works for www.goazcats.com , shot a video of Sandler that you can watch the video below.

⁦@AdamSandler⁩ playing 3 on 3 before the Arizona-Colorado game: pic.twitter.com/x3hBQ8vija — Aidan Wohl (@aidan_wohl) January 5, 2024

