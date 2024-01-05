Advertise
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game

Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.(Arizona Athletics)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is no stranger to Tucson.

Sandler has been spotted in the Old Pueblo plenty of times over the years, mostly at Firebirds Wood Fire Grill at La Encantada.

On Thursday, he was spotted playing three-on-three at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats game against Colorado.

Aidan Wohl, who works for www.goazcats.com, shot a video of Sandler that you can watch the video below.

