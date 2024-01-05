Arizona Cardinals’ player gives back to family who gave him a ride to game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Cardinals player is returning the kindness to a family who let him hitch a ride after his car got a flat tire several weeks ago. Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers — giving them the ultimate fan experience!

Luketa gifted the Phillips’ children goodie bags full of Cardinals merchandise. The family pulled up to the game sporting #43 jerseys, all supporting Luketa. They even got an up close and personal experience on the sideline, where Luketa was there to greet them.

On Nov. 24, Luketa was just 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat. He realized he would be late for warm-ups, but luck was on his side that day. Decked out in all Cardinals gear, the Phillips family so happened to be filling up at a gas station while on their way to the game. The Phillips family let him hop in their car — making it to the game in the nick of time. “Honestly, at the end of the day, we were just trying to help somebody out. It wasn’t the fact that he played football, or didn’t, or whatever it was. We were just truly trying to help somebody out,” said J.W. Phillips.

