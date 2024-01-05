FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wintery conditions ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We have a freeze warning in effect this morning as well as tomorrow morning for the Tucson metro. There will be a better chance for many to receive their first freezes of the year tomorrow morning. Seasonably cool temps persist through the weekend, with our next system rolling through Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. This storm will have a lot of cold air to work with bringing snow levels down to the valley floor. It’ll be tricky to determine who will receive some flakes, as the later the system arrives/the longer the precip stays the better chance for Tucson to see some snow mixed in. Measurable snowfall (around an inch) is possible for the high valleys out east (Sierra Vista, Willcox), with Tucson possibly seeing the rain mix with snow as the precip tapers off in the evening.

Even cooler air to start next week with lows in the 20s & highs in the 40s.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly clear with a high of 56.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 31 (FREEZE) & a high of 58.

SUNDAY: PM rain with a morning low of 35 & a high of 57. 60% chance for rain. 50% chance for evening rain & or rain/snow.

MONDAY: Clear & cold with a low of 28 (FREEZE) & a high of 47.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 26 (FREEZE) & a high of 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 32 (FREEZE) & a high of 61.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with a morning low of 36 & a high of 58. 30% chance for rain

