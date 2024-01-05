First freeze brings possible destruction to items in your home

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The holiday craze is over and things are beginning to wind down, but not for everyone.

Jeff Collins, an ACE Hardware associate, has been seeing a blur of people coming through his store in Oro Valley to prep for Thursday night’s drop in temperatures.

“We have one area that is completely empty,” Collins said. “When I left last night there was probably half a dozen or so left, it’s completely gone now.”

Collins has seen 13 winters in southern Arizona and it never fails to bring some serious destruction.

“I’ve had busted pipes that has caused a lot of damage,” Collins said.

It’s all about prevention.

For outdoor faucets, using a faucet sock or protector can keep those warm and a tube for any pipes exposed to the outdoors, but the problems don’t stop at exposed pipes.

“A lot of furnaces don’t work as well,” Right Way Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing sales director Richard Dorman said, “and with heat pumps, we get a ton of calls for heat pumps that just aren’t working as they feel they should.”

Right Way recommends turning the heat on soon and let it slowly warm up.

They said it’s the best way to stave off the cold temperatures, but it’s important to lookout for the unexpected dangers this time of year poses.

“This time of year we do a lot of safety checks,” Dorman said. “When furnaces start firing up, safety is huge so you want to make sure you’ve got batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors and make sure your unit has been tested.”

They also say it’s important to remember that the small steps you take now can have a big payoff.

Protecting the four P’s

Avoid leaving space heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.

Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.

Don’t use extension cords with space heaters.

Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.

Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold.

If it is difficult to keep your cats inside, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.

Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.

Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.

Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap.

Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.

Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.

