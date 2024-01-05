Investigation ongoing after man fatally shot dog in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An investigation is ongoing after a man fatally shot a dog at an Oro Valley apartment complex late Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Oro Valley Police Department said the man told investigators he was walking with his children when the dog ran at them.

It happened at an apartment complex near Oracle and Magee roads.

The OVPD said the incident is under investigation and more details will be released later.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.