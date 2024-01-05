Advertise
Investigation ongoing after man fatally shot dog in Oro Valley

(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An investigation is ongoing after a man fatally shot a dog at an Oro Valley apartment complex late Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Oro Valley Police Department said the man told investigators he was walking with his children when the dog ran at them.

It happened at an apartment complex near Oracle and Magee roads.

The OVPD said the incident is under investigation and more details will be released later.

