Lukeville Port of Entry reopens 30 days since closure announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Exactly one month ago, the Lukeville Port of Entry (POE) closed. This was to shift border personnel from processing vehicles to solely processing the influx of migrants coming through the border.

The impact on the surrounding Ajo-Why community, though, was almost immediate.

“We didn’t really get enough to cover our APS bill,” said Bernadette Nez, the general manager of Why Not Travel Convenience Store. “We were covered, but money-wise, we didn’t get anywhere near that.”

13 News has been following Why Not Travel since the POE closed on Dec. 4th. Business fell drastically while trying to stay strong in the first two weeks.

“Within a couple of days, we only made 800, and we only had 15 people come in,” Nez said. “Usually, that’s 15 people in a half hour. It was just really, really difficult.”

Nez had to cut employees’ hours to save the store from suffering more financial loss. Instead of 40 hours a week, employees would only work 32 hours.

Today, though, Nez announced the return of regular 40-hour schedules for her team with the POE back open. Nez, though, along with many others near Lukeville, says that a warning beforehand would have prevented such a loss.

Families could have used a warning, too.

Jesus Salas lives in Phoenix but frequently travels to Mexico to see his family. Normally, using the Lukeville POE, Salas would drive 4 hours. But with the closure, he had to drive 7 hours, crossing the San Luis POE instead.

“It sucks,” he said, “Honestly, it’s time and money because we have to go around.”

Eric Alegria had a similar situation.

Alegria lives in Ajo, but a large part of his life lives in Sonoyta, Mexico – his business and his 6-year-old son.

“I thought it might be a week or so, so I wasn’t too worried,” he said. “But as it went on and on, and when Christmas came, I was stressed.”

Realizing the POE remained closed and the only other route to see his son took 7 hours instead of his usual 45-minute drive, he stayed behind in Arizona.

Salas and Alegria’s experiences are not uncommon.

People passing through the POE say they enjoy crossing and seeing their family, but during the closure, it was either make the long drive or wait until the POE reopens.

Heather Odom, the president of the Ajo District Chamber of Commerce, says the closure disrupted all aspects of life near Lukeville.

“It definitely seemed like a knee-jerk reaction,” she said.

According to Odom, many near Lukeville, herself included, found out about the closure on Dec. 3, just one night before the POE was scheduled to close.

Citing the teachers and students from Mexico who cross the border every day to work and learn and the families on either side that needed to go to doctor’s appointments or run important errands, she says a warning was desperately needed to prevent the effects of the POE closure has caused, and will continue to cause over the next six months.

“Communication all the way around would just really help in finding out what’s really going on and how we can reduce the impacts.”

The POE reopening comes as several counties across Arizona, including Pinal, Cochise, Yuma, Maricopa, and the City of Tucson, requested National Guard members to assist respective law enforcement agencies.

Captain Erin Hannigan says the National Guard is now determining where members would go to best suit the needs of each county and city.

No details on when the National Guard will be sent to the counties and the City of Tucson have been released.

