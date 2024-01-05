Morley Pedestrian Border Crossing reopening bringing hope to business owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a months-long closure due to construction, the Morley Gate in Nogales is back open, breathing new hope into the community.

On Thursday, January 4, the Morley Gate welcomed pedestrians crossing from both sides of the border after being closed since last November.

Many community members hope the re-opening will lead to more traffic and business.

Before the Morley Gate was open, people crossing from both sides had to go to another port of entry. The closure caused the usual busy Morley Avenue to be quiet for months. One traveler crossing into the U.S. told 13 News it was extremely beneficial and more efficient having the crossing back up again.

Raul Verdugo is the co-owner of Higos Coffee and Chilorios, a new eatery cafe on Morely Avenue. Verdugo said that during the opening of the middle of construction, he saw the impact firsthand.

“It should pick up as time goes on,” Verdugo said. “Especially with the port of entry being open, a lot of pedestrians are coming through. We are expecting our customer increase to go up.”

Verdugo said seeing people walking from store to store was a welcoming sight in the Morley shopping district.

“We are hoping to see an increase based on the foot traffic, and now people know we are here and with the flow of traffic, it should pick up, so we are very hopeful for that progress,” Verdugo said.

Every day, up to 10,000 people enter the U.S. through the Morley Gate. However, all that traffic stopped because of much-needed improvements at the port of entry.

“We are hoping that our sales increase 20% to 30%,” Verdugo said. “Especially with the flow of traffic, so that is our hope to see an increase of 30 percent.”

Back in September of 2023, CBP announced the closure would last until November, causing people to be re-directed to the Deconcinii Port of Entry.

The construction of a brand new two-story CBP building has popped up on the Mexican side of the port.

However, due to delays, the Morley Gate reopened months after the targeted date, causing fewer people to cross during crucial busy times.

“It impacts a lot, especially with the holiday sales. There was a lot less traffic because everything was going through another port of entry,” Verdugo said. “I think we missed out on a big opportunity to have some of that foot traffic come in here.”

Even though the pedestrian border crossing is operational again, business owners hope the wait times for vehicles coming from Mexico into the U.S. will see relief as some travelers still wait up to three hours to cross.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.