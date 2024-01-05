PLEA FOR HELP: Tucson man convicted of strangling mother of his child back in jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man convicted of strangling the mother of his child is back in jail.

13 News Investigates has learned Angel Carmona-Rodriguez is being held without bond for allegedly violating his probation.

Rodriguez was serving four years of intensive probation.

The judge began the proceeding saying the case concerned him.

13 News Investigates has been following this felony case for about a year and reported flaws in the system.

The victim, Gracie McDonough, had said all along she believed Angel needs to be in jail -- he’s violent and can’t be trusted.

Less than a year into his probation he’s back in a cell, waiting for the judge to decide his fate.

Caught on a security camera, the chilling words uttered by Carmona-Rodriguez in Gracie McDonough’s room -- “You are going to die today.”

With his hands on her neck while their toddler watched and cried, the moment changed the course of his life.

McDonough turned a corner and reported the crime, to free herself from the abusive patterns of domestic violence.

She’s not surprised at all Carmona-Rodriguez is back in jail.

“That’s the kind of person he is -- being with someone in an abusive relationship when you know exactly of person they are,” she said. “And I feel like the person they should listen to, the court should listen to, is the person that’s with them because that person knows exactly what they’re going to do next.”

Court documents show Carmona-Rodriguez had to live at the Blacklidge House, a “sober living” halfway house for probationers, and wear a G-P-S monitor.

His terms of release included he couldn’t possess or use illegal drugs or engage in illegal activity.

But the probation department reported to the court he did in November and December, and that led to a petition to revoke his probation.

According to the document, Carmona-Rodriguez “admittedly” possessed cocaine and may have used it, also violating rules of the halfway house.

And it said Carmona-Rodriguez also “admittedly sold marijuana” without a state license.

“I wasn’t surprised. I was almost annoyed because it’s almost like he’s not really being watched because how was he able to do not only one thing, but three or four things,” McDonough said.

The judge ordered Angel’s conditions of release revoked.

His disposition hearing is set for early Friday, Jan. 5.

He faces up to nearly four years in prison.

“I think he should go to prison,” McDonough said. “It’s very clear he’s think kind of person and he always will be.”

The petition said Angel also violated his probation for not paying court-ordered assessments.

13 News Investigates learned from McDonough’s family that Carmona-Rodriguez told the judge he had the money, but he didn’t want to pay it.

