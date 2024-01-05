Phoenix Police officer injured after shooting in Peoria; suspect hospitalized

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A police officer and a suspect have been injured following a shooting outside a West Valley car dealership Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a car dealership near 87th Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 87th Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson confirmed that an officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect was also hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Video from the scene showed a portion of a Larry H. Miller car dealership parking lot taped off.

A Phoenix police officer and a suspect were wounded following a shooting outside a Peoria car dealership Friday morning. (Arizona's Family)

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Update on officer:



This officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. They are expected to make a full recovery. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 5, 2024

Friday’s incident marked the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year, according to Arizona’s Family records.

