Rocky Point tourism celebrates Lukeville reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The reopening of Lukeville means those coming and going from Rocky Point can stop taking the road less traveled.

The alternate routes added hours to the trip through unfamiliar territory.

For a month now, the road to Rocky Point went through other places like Nogales. But now that the Lukeville Port of Entry has reopened, the shorter route is once again the best way to get to Rocky Point and those who depend on tourism are wasting no time promoting it.

“Good afternoon everybody! Today, Jan. 4, the border is officially open, we’re outside Senor Amigo’s,” said two waiters in a video sent to Rocky Point real estate agent Loretta Sernowski.

Rocky Point businesses are kicking right back into gear after a month of uncertainty with the Lukeville port closed. Customs and Border Protection said it was focusing resources on the migrant surge.

“It was really overnight, because it was overnight, you know, a few days’ notice and then the border shut and I mean it was like, huh, the tap shut off it was not good for business because all the people that are normally here, they didn’t want to take a long trek to the border,” Sernowski said.

She said that her journey from Rocky Point to Scottsdale took more than nine hours last month. Tourism demand dropped so much that employees needed assistance with food and supplies and received more than 500 bags funded by a raffle.

“So a lot of people have had places booked and they just got a credit so they were waiting until the border opened, you know, didn’t want to make the long drive through San Luis or Nogales, so I think it’s going to be a very busy January,” Sernowski explained.

Just as quickly as demand disappeared, Sernowski said inquiries picked back up with the news of Lukeville reopening.

“Oh, absolutely. The second that it was released, the phone was ringing nonstop, texts, emails, Facebook posts all over our community pages, people excited to get down there to their places or just for the weekend,” Sernowski said.

And the businesses that depend on them appear more than ready.

“You’re going to love it, come visit us, we’re expecting you to be here. The border’s officially open, baby! Let’s get it!” the young waiters in front of Senor Amigo exclaimed in the video.

Sernowski said that she thinks the first weekend should already be busy, with the following weekend lasting three days with a holiday. She said that she believes this could actually increase interest in the town.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.