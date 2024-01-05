Advertise
The Tucson Police Department introduces two new K-9 teams

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police has announced two new K-9 teams.

Tucson Police said K-9 Paco and K-9 Kora aced their certifications Thursday night, January 4. Both K-9 teams will be hitting the streets immediately!

Congratulations, Ofc Rennick, K9 Paco, Ofc Schneider, and K-9 Kora!

