Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship

USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match between Sweden and USA at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Friday Jan. 5, 2024.(Bjorn Larsson Rosvall | Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.

Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.

Will Smith added two assists. McGroarty, the team’s captain, also had an assist for a two-point performance. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the U.S.

The U.S. fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage. Players from this age group said they remembered that loss like it was yesterday.

The Swedes, who lost to the U.S. in last year’s bronze-medal game, have now finished second 12 times in the tournament.

Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland 8-5 and claim bronze.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
Authorities said these are the suspects from a theft and assault at a Tucson Circle K on Dec....
TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol

Latest News

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
The suspect was killed during a shootout with Phoenix police in Peoria.
Phoenix police officer released from hospital after shooting in Peoria; suspect dead