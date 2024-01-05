Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Verizon settles class action lawsuit over administrative fees

The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.
The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Verizon customers could get $100 thanks to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Verizon was charging customers undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Verizon has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the lawsuit.

Current and former customers who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to receive up to $100.

Those who are eligible will be notified via email or will receive a letter in the mail. You must file a claim by April 15 in order to receive payment.

Verizon will continue to charge the administration fees. However, the company will be amending its customer agreement to include disclosures about the charges.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
Authorities said these are the suspects from a theft and assault at a Tucson Circle K on Dec....
TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol

Latest News

First freeze brings possible destruction to items in your home
President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Dec. 20,...
Biden administration cuts pay for student loan servicers after a bungled return to repayment
Lukeville Port of Entry reopens 30 days since closure announced
Lukeville Port of Entry reopens 30 days since closure announced
FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame...
Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn, left, stands with his attorney following his...
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight calls it a misunderstanding