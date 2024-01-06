Family asking for help finding beloved stuffed animal lost at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley family needs help finding a beloved stuffed animal last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor earlier this week.

The stuffed animal, lovingly named “Bun Bun,” has been by the family’s side through thick and thin. Amy Todd Stults took to Facebook, stating her daughter, Molly, lost her stuffed animal at Terminal 4 on the morning of January 3. The family has contacted the airport lost and found, Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration but have had no luck in finding Bun Bun.

Molly has had Bun Bun since she was a baby, and the stuffed animal has been by her side through nine surgeries. Stults says her daughter is slated to have another surgery this summer, but they’re hoping Bun Bun will be reunited with Molly.

Sky Harbor also took to Facebook, asking people to help find the stuffed bunny. The family is offering a $100 reward for anyone who may know Bun Bun’s whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.