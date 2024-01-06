Advertise
Family asking for help finding beloved stuffed animal lost at Phoenix Sky Harbor

‘Bun Bun’ has been by the little girl’s side through 9 surgeries
Bun Bun has been by Molly's side through her nine surgeries.
Bun Bun has been by Molly's side through her nine surgeries.(Amy Todd Stults)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley family needs help finding a beloved stuffed animal last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor earlier this week.

The stuffed animal, lovingly named “Bun Bun,” has been by the family’s side through thick and thin. Amy Todd Stults took to Facebook, stating her daughter, Molly, lost her stuffed animal at Terminal 4 on the morning of January 3. The family has contacted the airport lost and found, Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration but have had no luck in finding Bun Bun.

Molly has had Bun Bun since she was a baby, and the stuffed animal has been by her side through nine surgeries. Stults says her daughter is slated to have another surgery this summer, but they’re hoping Bun Bun will be reunited with Molly.

Sky Harbor also took to Facebook, asking people to help find the stuffed bunny. The family is offering a $100 reward for anyone who may know Bun Bun’s whereabouts.

