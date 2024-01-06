Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Man killed, woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson

(Marshall Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt when they were hit by a vehicle in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrians were hit near 29th and Craycroft.

The man, whose name will not be released until his family is notified, died at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver that hit the victims did not stay at the scene, according to the TPD.

Investigators said the pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk but tried to cross against a light.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released, according to the TPD.

