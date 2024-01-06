Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian dies in crash near Ajo, Fair Avenue in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was hit and killed near Ajo and South Fair Avenue in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was hit around 4 a.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in crash near 29th, Craycroft
Rocky Point tourism celebrates Lukeville reopening
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
It happened on Tuesday evening.
Trooper seriously hurt after crash on I-10 in Phoenix; freeway back open