Pedestrian dies in crash near Ajo, Fair Avenue in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was hit and killed near Ajo and South Fair Avenue in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was hit around 4 a.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

