Pedestrian killed in crash near 29th, Craycroft
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 4.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit near 29th and Craycroft.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released, according to the TPD.
