Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian killed in crash near 29th, Craycroft

(Marshall Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit near 29th and Craycroft.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released, according to the TPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game

Latest News

Rocky Point tourism celebrates Lukeville reopening
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
It happened on Tuesday evening.
Trooper seriously hurt after crash on I-10 in Phoenix; freeway back open
NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Report released from plane crash that killed Tucson pilot