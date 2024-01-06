Pedestrian killed in crash near 29th, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit near 29th and Craycroft.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released, according to the TPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.