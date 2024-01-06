Pima County property owners may be paying more taxes than necessary

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some Pima County property owners found out they’ve been paying more taxes than necessary and want to make sure others don’t do the same thing.

A homeowner who is living in that house will want to make sure that it is classified as their primary residence on their notice of value so that they do not miss out on hundreds of dollars in state aid for education tax credits.

“The Gladden Farms community Facebook page somebody had posted, saying, ‘hey, we were classified as a Class 4, which is a renter, or, rental property,” said Irene Landeros, a Gladden Farms resident, as she explained how she discovered that her property was classified as a non-primary residence.

Landeros said that she has been living there since 2015. She applied to be Class 3, or a primary residence, which gets her the state aid for the education tax credit, but can only go back three years per state statute.

“I’ll be glad to see the money. I’d like to see it go back retro to inception. I mean, I find it difficult to believe that they don’t know when this all started,” Landeros said.

“To me, it’s just burdensome on the taxpayer, and that’s what I’m really concerned about right now is making sure that we get it right, right out of the gate so that the taxpayers are only paying their fair share,” said Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie.

Droubie was elected in 2020 and said that the previous assessor would classify new construction as Class 4, which is non-primary residence, by default, which was something she has stopped.

She points out the notice of value each year will show how property is classified, with a 3 or 4, but she will now send a letter to all Class 4 properties to see if they should be reclassified.

“We’ve decided here at the office that a proactive approach is going to be a way to kind of help the county and the taxpayers all at the same time with a simple letter,” Droubie said.

The tax credit varies with the value of the house and the school district but can be worth hundreds each year. Relief is limited to the past three years.

“I get it, it’s a state statute but if I did something wrong I don’t think the state or the county would be quite as forgiving as they want us to be,” Landeros said.

The assessor has times that her office will be at various libraries to assist property owners and will visit people who cannot leave their homes. The assessor’s office can be reached at 520-724-7500 and properties can be checked at www.asr.pima.gov

