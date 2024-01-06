Plane window blows out mid-air, makes emergency landing at Portland airport

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in mid-air, according to several passengers.

Dramatic photos sent to us by a passenger on the plane, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

Other passengers said the flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. and was back in Portland around 5:30 p.m.

plane emergency landing PDX (Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

One passenger reported that the extreme depressurization caused a child’s shirt to be ripped off. It was not clear if anyone on board the flight was injured.

FOX 12 has reached out to the FAA, Alaska Airlines and the airport for more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

