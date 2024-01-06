Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Plane window blows out mid-air, makes emergency landing at Portland airport

Passengers reported the force of the depressurization ripped a child’s shirt off
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario, forcing the plane to return to PDX for an emergency landing.(Passenger photo submitted to FOX 12)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in mid-air, according to several passengers.

Dramatic photos sent to us by a passenger on the plane, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

Other passengers said the flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. and was back in Portland around 5:30 p.m.

plane emergency landing PDX
plane emergency landing PDX(Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

One passenger reported that the extreme depressurization caused a child’s shirt to be ripped off. It was not clear if anyone on board the flight was injured.

FOX 12 has reached out to the FAA, Alaska Airlines and the airport for more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game

Latest News

Angel Carmona Rodriguez was facing up to four years in prison.
PLEA FOR HELP: Tucson man convicted of strangulation avoids prison after violating probation
Pima County property owners may be paying more taxes than necessary
HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection
Tucson may become first city in state to pass prevailing wage law for trades
Shelter intake doubles during freezing nights
Pedestrian killed in crash near 29th, Craycroft