PLEA FOR HELP: Tucson man convicted of strangulation avoids prison after violating probation

A Tucson man convicted of strangling the mother of his child has been spared time in prison.
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man convicted of strangling the mother of his child has been spared time in prison.

A judge recently ruled Angel Carmona Rodriguez violated his probation and he faced up to four years in prison.

Angel has been sitting in jail for about three weeks after being caught possessing cocaine and selling marijuana, while in a halfway house..

PLEA FOR HELP SERIES

At the time, he was on intensive probation with GPS monitoring.

The judge decided his fate Friday with the parents of the victim Gracie McDonough sitting in the courtroom.

It was the first time Carmona-Rodriguez was seen in the orange jail attire in the courtroom.

Judge Richard Gordon started the hearing by giving Carmona-Rodriguez credit for taking part in his court-ordered treatment programs.

Angel responded to why he violated his probation saying he was influenced by his brother and others who have been a negative influence in his life.

The prosecutor requested Carmona-Rodriguez be sent to prison, but the judge ruled that since the latest crimes did not involve domestic violence or the victim, he would continue his sentence of intensive probation and tacked on three more months in jail.

The judge told Carmona-Rodriguez this is his last chance.

“I’m glad to see that the judge took this seriously and decided to keep him in jail a while longer. I don’t think this young man has an ability to reform,” said Sharon McDonough, the victim’s mother. “We hear part of the story that he’s a lead at his halfway house and then the next part of the story is -- I’m easily influenced. The reality he is a smart young man and he creates his own destiny.”

