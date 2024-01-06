Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Shelter intake doubles during freezing nights

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The first night of freezing temperatures has come and gone, but the forecast shows no sign of letting up any time soon.

People exposed to the cold nights are registering for the Salvation Army’s Warming Hearts and Souls but this is just a small fraction of the people in and around the city looking for shelter.

This is Loretta Peavy’s first winter in Tucson and if it weren’t for the Sister Jose Women’s Shelter, she’d be spending it outside.

“Yeah I worry about freezing to death,” Peavy said. “I mean, that’s happened to people.”

She’s one of thousands without a home in southern Arizona and the winter temperatures are putting non-profits to the test.

“The numbers actually went up last night,” Salvation Army Tucson community engagement manager Kelli Beasley said. “We were usually doing around 17 people total, just for the Warming Hearts and Souls, and last night we had almost 30.”

“It’s a tough time of year,” Sister Jose Women’s Center CEO Nicola Hartmann said. “The summers are hot and brutal but it’s hard to escape the winters.”

The cold temperatures aren’t the only challenge residents and volunteers are up against.

“Right before Christmas we had seven staff members out sick and you can’t really serve people if you don’t have any staff,” Hartmann said.

They’re asking for help in the form of donations: hand warmers, socks, jackets and tents for those who can’t make their way into housing. People like Loretta say anything helps.

“All of you who believe in God almighty,” Peavy said, “pray for us out here because it is hard.”

You can find a full list of both the Salvation Army and Sister Jose’s donation wishlists on their websites.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game

Latest News

HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection
Tucson may become first city in state to pass prevailing wage law for trades
PLEA FOR HELP: Tucson man convicted of strangulation avoids prison after violating probation
Pedestrian killed in crash near 29th, Craycroft
Local charities helping homeless stay warm during cold nights