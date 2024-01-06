Shelter intake doubles during freezing nights

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The first night of freezing temperatures has come and gone, but the forecast shows no sign of letting up any time soon.

People exposed to the cold nights are registering for the Salvation Army’s Warming Hearts and Souls but this is just a small fraction of the people in and around the city looking for shelter.

This is Loretta Peavy’s first winter in Tucson and if it weren’t for the Sister Jose Women’s Shelter, she’d be spending it outside.

“Yeah I worry about freezing to death,” Peavy said. “I mean, that’s happened to people.”

She’s one of thousands without a home in southern Arizona and the winter temperatures are putting non-profits to the test.

“The numbers actually went up last night,” Salvation Army Tucson community engagement manager Kelli Beasley said. “We were usually doing around 17 people total, just for the Warming Hearts and Souls, and last night we had almost 30.”

“It’s a tough time of year,” Sister Jose Women’s Center CEO Nicola Hartmann said. “The summers are hot and brutal but it’s hard to escape the winters.”

The cold temperatures aren’t the only challenge residents and volunteers are up against.

“Right before Christmas we had seven staff members out sick and you can’t really serve people if you don’t have any staff,” Hartmann said.

They’re asking for help in the form of donations: hand warmers, socks, jackets and tents for those who can’t make their way into housing. People like Loretta say anything helps.

“All of you who believe in God almighty,” Peavy said, “pray for us out here because it is hard.”

You can find a full list of both the Salvation Army and Sister Jose’s donation wishlists on their websites.

