Tucson may become first city in state to pass prevailing wage law for trades

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson is very likely to be the first city in Arizona to pass a prevailing wage ordinance.

The city council will vote on Tuesday, Jan., whether to pass it but it appears the chances are good.

“Prevailing wage just means a minimum wage by trade, for example, carpenter, plumber, equipment operator, etc,” said City Attorney Mike Rankin.

That prevailing wage will be established by the U.S. Labor Department and will apply to any contract with the city that’s more than $2 million.

It means generally a carpenter, depending on the work they do, would see a wage of nearly $28 an hour with $12 in benefits.

For an electrician nearly $30 an hour plus $11 in benefits.

A plumber, $34.45 an hour, and $17 in benefits.

You can see a list of wages for the Tucson metropolitan area HERE.

“A prevailing wage is important because it helps stabilize families and protect construction workers, who by the way are often the victims of wage theft and misclassification,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “It helps bring more workers into the middle class.”

Even though the ordinance is expected to pass, there is still some concern about what it might do to the costs of road construction if voters pass RTA Next when it comes up for a vote, likely next year. Just how much it might add to the costs is uncertain right now, but what is certain, it would add to the price tag.

“So the outside city projects within the RTA are going to have one set of cost measures, and within the city, that same set of cost measures plus the prevailing wage,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “That’s a concern I have.”

Kozachik said he will be looking for an answer to how much it might add to the projects before he votes on the ordinance next week.

One thing that will be exempted, is the construction of affordable housing. Finding affordable housing in Tucson is a chore right now and adding additional costs, such as higher wages, could make it not as affordable.

But some protections are needed so it doesn’t get abused.

“The reality is, if this is a city-managed property for affordable housing, the city is not going to be able to manage student housing, high rises, and then, oh by the way, we’ll throw in an affordable unit to exempt ourselves from the prevailing wage,” he said. “So, I think that argument is sufficient.”

Several union groups and trades groups have pledged support for the ordinance even saying the “council has shown courage” by taking the vote.

But there is still another hurdle the city may need to overcome.'

While the prevailing wage ordinance has the support of Arizona State Attorney General Kris Mayes, not all lawmakers are happy and could petition the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn it.

