Alleged Scottsdale art thief in custody after being trapped on roof

Police were called around 5:50 a.m. to the gallery, located south of Indian School Road on Scottsdale Road in Old Town.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after he was found on the roof of an art gallery Sunday morning in Scottsdale.

Police were called around 5:50 a.m. to the gallery, located south of Indian School Road on Scottsdale Road in Old Town, after an employee reported hearing someone, who police identified as 32-year-old Harpeet Singh, inside the business. Scottsdale police officers surrounded the building, located the man and prevented Singh from escaping the roof. Police say Singh stole items from the gallery and that “there was property and evidence of the burglary staged on the roof.”

“People running across roofs like it’s ‘Mission Impossible’—it’s pretty unbelievable,” said Zach Friedman, owner of Change Clothes in Scottsdale. “Not in 100 years would I think something like that would happen on this street,”

He says he knows the owners of the art gallery well, and they help refer customers to each other. He is glad to hear the suspect was caught, but he isn’t letting his guard down. “We have cameras, and we have motion sensors. And we lock our doors and stuff like that,” said Friedman. “You never know, I guess. You can never be too safe, I suppose.”

“I’ve heard of this kind of thing has happened before in other cities. But it’s the first time I’ve heard of something like this on this street,” said Danny Pabst, who works at Signature Gallery, next to American Fine Art.

