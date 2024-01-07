Authorities looking for information after cyclist found injured in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are asking for help after a cyclist was found injured in Pima County on Friday, Jan. 5.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the incident may have happened near South Pistol Hill Road and East Colossal Cave Road between 12 and 1 p.m.

The PCSD said the cyclist was taken to the hospital by someone who came across the rider.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org .

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.