Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities looking for information after cyclist found injured in Pima County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are asking for help after a cyclist was found injured in Pima County on Friday, Jan. 5.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the incident may have happened near South Pistol Hill Road and East Colossal Cave Road between 12 and 1 p.m.

The PCSD said the cyclist was taken to the hospital by someone who came across the rider.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”

Latest News

University of Arizona senior guard Pelle Larsson.
Ballo, Larsson surpass 1,000 career points in No. 10 Arizona’s win over Utah
This new cat is the eighth jaguar documented in the southwestern U.S. in the past three decades.
New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona not previously identified in the state
Federal funding may end soon, migrants may not receive several services
Hearing healthcare more accessible to low-income residents in southern Arizona