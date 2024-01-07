Federal funding may end soon, migrants may not receive several services

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hundreds of migrants seeking asylum continue to cross the border, but federal funding will decrease significantly by the end of next month.

Transportation, food, and showers are only some of the services organizations like Casa Alitas offer to assist migrants entering the United States.

But by the end of next month, some of the services will end, leaving people entering the US for the first time at a loss.

“We just won’t be able to provide the same kind of support,” said Pima County Supervisor, Adelita Grijalva.

Grijalva represents District 5 in Pima County and has been monitoring the border closely.

“We won’t have the funds to do it,” she said.

Pima County, through partnerships with the City of Tucson and organizations like Casa Alitas, has helped migrants with resources as they begin their lives in the United States.

This past week, Casa Alitas has taken in more than 9,000 migrants. But come the end of February, instead of helping their usual 1,300 people, they’ll only be able to help 700 per day.

Grijalva met with lawmakers in D.C. last month to share her concern about how much funding is desperately needed to continue operations in Pima County.

Lawmakers’ response, though, provided little hope.

“The argument I got back was, ‘Well you’re spending more money than everyone else.’ Well, we have almost double the number of people coming through, in the Tucson sector, than any other port of entry in the nation,” she said.

In just the last three months alone, there have been almost 120,000 encounters in the Tucson Sector, surpassing other sectors like San Diego and El Paso.

With the federal government decreasing funding, key services like medical screenings will no longer be offered – posing a potential health risk for both migrants and the US population.

“Less than one percent of people that are coming into the Tucson sector stay in Arizona,” Grijalva said. “Almost all of them are going somewhere else. So what we’ve been trying to do is to ensure the safety of everyone that gets in contact with people, making sure they don’t have any communicable diseases.”

The decrease in funding means a decrease in people being able to take a shower – some who have been waiting weeks.

With Casa Alitas only being able to support 700 people a day starting in March, many will be left hungry.

“Many are children,” Grijalva said. “In our good conscience, we can’t let children leave our space and not feed them.”

Smaller communities may be feeling the effects as well.

The Lukeville Port of Entry’s closure from severely impacted the local economy near Why and Ajo, Arizona.

But when transportation stops, these small towns will be left to handle hundreds of migrants – something they may not have planned for at all.

“Just picture 200 people walking across the border at Lukeville, standing there. Where are they gonna go? In Nogales, where are they gonna go,” she asked. “It’s going to be someone’s burden.”

