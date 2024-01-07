FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Multiple wintery threats emerge tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – A system will move through tomorrow & along with it, we’ll have the lowest snow levels of the year, with several inches of snow in the mountains, very windy conditions, and the coldest air of the year after the system moves through. It’ll be a quick-hitting round of precip moving through Tucson at around 1/2 PM through 4/5 PM. If the precip can hang around a little longer, Tucson has the chance to see some flakes mixed in during the evening. Gusty wind will pick up as the precip moves through, with 30 mph gusts for Tucson & 40 mph+ gusts for areas south and east. The higher valley floors out east (Sierra Vista, Willcox, etc.) could see a trace to an inch of snow. The sky islands will receive a few inches, with several inches likely in the White Mts.

The region will see the coldest air of the year in teh wake of the system. Lows will get down to high to mid-20s in Tucson Monday & Tuesday morning, with lows in the teens for valleys out east (Douglas, Benson, Willcox, etc.) Hard freezes will be expected.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

SUNDAY: Afternoon rain with a chance to mix with snow in the evening accompanied by gusty winds with a morning low of 38 & a high of 58. 90% chance for precip.

MONDAY: Clear & cold with a hard morning freeze with a low of 27 & a high of 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a hard morning freeze with a low of 26 & a high of 56.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a low of 32 & a high of 62.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with a morning low of 35 & a high of 57. 30% chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 28 & a high of 55. 10% chance for rain

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 31 & a high of 60.

