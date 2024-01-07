Hearing healthcare more accessible to low-income residents in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A problem that often goes unheard: affordable hearing healthcare.

The Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ACDHH) has been working for decades to find ways to make healthcare for the hard of hearing more accessible and as of now, that care is easier than ever for residents of southern Arizona.

Michele Michaels is the ACDHH hearing healthcare program manager. She knows all too well the struggle to receive proper care for those who are hard of hearing.

“In some states, there are Medicaid programs cover hearing aids and hearing healthcare, but our state doesn’t,” Michaels said. “For kids it does, so until the age of 21, the kids are okay but then the adults just don’t have anything.”

When Arizona State had a surplus of new hearing aids they donated to the ACDHH, they developed the Hearing Healthcare Assistance Project to not only provide hearing aids, free batteries and other technical help, but also lifestyle help adapting to such a major change.

“How do you communicate better, what do you do when you go to the movie theater, how do you actually use your device, how do you keep it clean, all of those other things that nobody else was offering,” Michaels said.

The program began in 2021 and has been successful, but to help low-income Arizonans, the work needed to expand.

“Folks that were being referred for this particular project were having issues with transportation,” University of Arizona assistant clinical professor Dr. Amy Wheeler said. “It was difficult for them to get to ASU it was a little bit too far away and so the Arizona Commission for the Hard of Hearing invited the U of A to participate in the project so that folks could have an alternate place to go that was a little closer.”

For people who need that help, they say it’s easy to see if they qualify.

“They would call Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing and just ask what services are available to them, and they have staff members there at ACDHH who can help get them in touch with a lot of different state programs, federal programs, find out what their benefits are and where they can go so that’s the very best place to start,” Wheeler said.

You can find the contact information for the ACDHH here.

