New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona not previously identified in the state

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wild jaguar seen roaming recently around southern Arizona may be a new sighting and not one previously identified by the state, according to wildlife officials. The images captured in December confirm this new cat is only the eighth jaguar documented in the southwestern U.S. in the past three decades.

“Every new jaguar in Arizona is a moment to celebrate,” said Russ McSpadden, a southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “After being nearly wiped out, these majestic felines continue to reestablish previously occupied territory despite border wall construction, new mines, and other threats to their habitat.” Arizona jaguars are part of the species’ northern population, including Sonora, Mexico’s breeding population.

Officials say the rosette pattern on each jaguar is unique, just like a human fingerprint, and helps identify specific animals. The new video shows that the cat is not Sombra or El Jefe, two jaguars known to have roamed Arizona in recent years. However, in 2023, federal trail cameras photographed a jaguar at least twice in southern Arizona. Although the photos were too blurry to analyze the rosette pattern on the animal, officials say it’s possible that the new jaguar found may be the same cat. It is also not known if this new jaguar is a male or female.

“Whether male or female, this new jaguar is going to need a mate. Now is the time for us to have a serious conversation and take action to bring jaguars back,” said Megan Southern, jaguar recovery coordinator with The Rewilding Institute.

Jaguars are the third-largest cat in the world after tigers and lions. They’ve been seen on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, in the mountains of southern California, and even spotted in Louisiana. The animals were placed on the endangered species list in 1997 after being removed in 1980.

