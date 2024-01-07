Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County Sheriff has warning for aggressive, drunk drivers

(San Diego Sheriff / Twitter)
By Alex Valdez
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Speeders, red-light runners and drunk drivers beware, a new special enforcement team will be hitting the roads in Pima County.

The number of traffic deaths has been increasing nationwide in the last couple of years and southern Arizona is no exception to the problem.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told 13 News a new task force will be out and about on the roadways to keep aggressive driving in check.

Nanos said this is why he has dedicated a team of several deputies whose primary focus will be traffic enforcement and awareness.

According to Nanos, because the department is close to being fully staffed, they can focus on creating special teams to target aggressive driving, speeding, and other traffic violations.

“We recognize that it is a concern, we are fortunate that our recruitment levels and staffing levels have risen to a point where now we can do something,” Nanos said.

Nanos said the detail is to lower the rate of crashes throughout the county.

“It combines our old methods, having a police presence means something with technology in a way we can get the results we want,” Nanos said.

Nanos said the hope is to have the new task force out on the street in just a matter of weeks.

However, in the meantime, Nanos is encouraging drivers to slow down, be cautious, and obey all traffic laws while out on roadways because being safe will not only protect you but the whole community.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”

Latest News

Man in wheelchair dies in crash near Ajo, Fair Avenue in Tucson
Man killed, woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after a plane suffers a blowout midair
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
Nearly 3,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released, but some questions remain unanswered