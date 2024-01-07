Pima County Sheriff has warning for aggressive, drunk drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Speeders, red-light runners and drunk drivers beware, a new special enforcement team will be hitting the roads in Pima County.

The number of traffic deaths has been increasing nationwide in the last couple of years and southern Arizona is no exception to the problem.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told 13 News a new task force will be out and about on the roadways to keep aggressive driving in check.

Nanos said this is why he has dedicated a team of several deputies whose primary focus will be traffic enforcement and awareness.

According to Nanos, because the department is close to being fully staffed, they can focus on creating special teams to target aggressive driving, speeding, and other traffic violations.

“We recognize that it is a concern, we are fortunate that our recruitment levels and staffing levels have risen to a point where now we can do something,” Nanos said.

Nanos said the detail is to lower the rate of crashes throughout the county.

“It combines our old methods, having a police presence means something with technology in a way we can get the results we want,” Nanos said.

Nanos said the hope is to have the new task force out on the street in just a matter of weeks.

However, in the meantime, Nanos is encouraging drivers to slow down, be cautious, and obey all traffic laws while out on roadways because being safe will not only protect you but the whole community.

